Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $72,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIX. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

