Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 862,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 746,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

