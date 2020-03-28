Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,529 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Atlantic Power worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 397,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Atlantic Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.