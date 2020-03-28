Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $236,439,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $141.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

