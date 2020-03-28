Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 301,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 113,865 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 469,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

EFC stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.