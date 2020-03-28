Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,705 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

SUM stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

