Credit Suisse AG Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of FirstService worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in FirstService by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FirstService by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.