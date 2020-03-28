Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $607,000 in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,685,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,611,052 shares of company stock worth $299,341,661 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CRWD opened at $58.79 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion and a PE ratio of -46.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

