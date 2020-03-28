Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 245,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,602.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070 in the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HI opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

