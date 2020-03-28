Archer Investment Corp Invests $282,000 in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.