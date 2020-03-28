Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIXX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. Equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $187,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 611,420 shares of company stock worth $9,735,913. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

