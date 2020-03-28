BHF RG Capital Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Apple makes up 0.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,004,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,413 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.