BHF RG Capital Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Apple makes up 0.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,004,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,413 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.