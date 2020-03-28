Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

