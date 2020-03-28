Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $440,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $120.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

