Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

