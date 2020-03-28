NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $252.73 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

