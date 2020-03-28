Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

