Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Ares Management worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

