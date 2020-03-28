Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BHF RG Capital Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Apple Inc.
BHF RG Capital Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Apple Inc.
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Investors Bancorp Inc
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Investors Bancorp Inc
Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $440,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc.
Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $440,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Ares Management Corp
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Ares Management Corp
NVIDIA Co. Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.
NVIDIA Co. Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co.
Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report