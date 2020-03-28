Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

