Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PetIQ by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $605.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

