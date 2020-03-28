Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 451,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $140.04 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

