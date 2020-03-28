Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 222,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

