Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $988.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

