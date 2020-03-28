Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp.
Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp.
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Relx PLC
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Relx PLC
Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc
Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc
Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Cerus Co.
Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Cerus Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report