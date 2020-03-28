Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

