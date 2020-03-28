Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,711,000. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,924,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,994,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

