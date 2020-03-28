Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

VXF stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

