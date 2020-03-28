Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

