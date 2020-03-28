Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $707.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

