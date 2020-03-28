Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,669 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PTC by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PTC by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

