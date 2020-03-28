Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

