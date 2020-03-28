Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $917.67 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $917,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

