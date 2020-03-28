Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,470 Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Venture Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,438,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 231,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 106,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 374,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Adesto Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 482,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Adesto Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOTS. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

Adesto Technologies Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

