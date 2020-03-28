Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,481 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Argo Group worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Several research firms have commented on ARGO. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Argo Group stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

