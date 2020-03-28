Credit Suisse AG Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 46,206 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,775,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $141,876.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Insiders have bought a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $423,600 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:CRS opened at $19.22 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.