American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 44.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $7.40 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOBC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

