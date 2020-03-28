Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,149 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

