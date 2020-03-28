Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

