Credit Suisse AG Has $1.95 Million Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.