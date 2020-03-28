Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $201.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.06.
Shares of Masimo stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $187.85.
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $4,454,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.