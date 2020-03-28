Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $201.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $4,454,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

