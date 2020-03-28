Credit Suisse AG Has $2.02 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $24.07 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.