Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 954.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $22.22 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

