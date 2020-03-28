ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORBC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

