Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invacare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Invacare by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of IVC opened at $7.20 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -4.72%.

IVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

