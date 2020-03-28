Citigroup Inc. Sells 443 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $171.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $235.43 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWLI shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

