Citigroup Inc. Has $144,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 152.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE:WMC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 883.05 and a quick ratio of 883.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

