FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

