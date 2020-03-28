Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 193.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,600. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00, a PEG ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

