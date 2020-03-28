Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 231.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,423.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $137,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,286. 35.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

