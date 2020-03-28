6,295 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 98,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $32.38 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,330,379. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.