Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 5,387 Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.46 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -405.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

